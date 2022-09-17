KCR cautions people against forces attempting division in society

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cautioned people against the forces that are attempting to snap the secular fabric by dividing people on the communal lines and it is neither in the interests of the country nor the State.

“Telangana society has exhibited great maturity in its agitation for the statehood and it’s time it shows the virtues one more time to rebut the attempts to alter the history and pollute the society with their selfish political motives by those who have not even an iota of role in the decades long fight against the monarchy in this part of the country”, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag in Hyderabad on September 17.

Earlier, he paid home to martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial as part of the national integration day celebration events being organised by the State Government to mark the integration of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Recollecting the struggle underwent by the Telangana society for its rights and existence, the Chief Minister said such times should nor recur and it was possible with continuous awareness and keen observation of the developments around. He alleged that “communal forces were on the prowl across the country including in the State and they were trying to fan passions with divisive talk, poisonous comments and trying to erect thorny fences between people of different faiths.”

Stating that Telangana had become a part of the integral part of the country after ending the monarch on this day in 1948, the Chief Minister said the national integration day was an extension of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence.

He recollected the contributions of Kumram Bheem, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Swamy Ramananda Tirtha, Sardar Jamalapuram Keshava Rao, Vattikota Alwar Swami, Chakali Ilamma, Bhimreddy Narsimha Reddy, Bommagani Dharma Bhiksham, Arutla Ramachandra Reddy-Kamaladevi, Devulpalli Venkateshwar Rao, Baddam Yellareddy, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Survaram Pratap Reddy, Maqdoom Mohiudiin, Shoebullah Khan, Dasharathi Krishnamachary, Bandi Yadagiri and several others to the Telangana society.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was merged with Andhra against its people’s wish to make Andhra Pradesh and the discrimination of the region continued all along reigniting the urge for separate statehood one more time. After coming into being in 2014, Telangana had made rapid strides in power, irrigation, health, education, agriculture, information technology, industries and other welfare areas as also in the development of villages.

He appealed to people not to patron the forces that were trying to disturb peace and push the State into turmoil so that progress could go ahead unbridled.