KCR cautions non-performing MLAs and those facing charges on welfare schemes

April 27, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has cautioned party legislators (MLAs) who were reported to be not putting in proper efforts to strengthen the party in their constituencies and those facing allegations of collecting money from beneficiaries of government schemes such as Dalit Bandhu and Double-Bedroom Houses against getting re-nominated by party.

Mr. Rao was understood to have made no bones about his disappointment with such MLAs during the delegates’ meeting convened as part of the party’s foundation day at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday. He is said to have told the meeting that he would not hesitate to change the candidature in constituencies where the sitting MLAs were facing such allegations in case they failed to mend their ways over the next couple of months.

The party chief was learnt to have issued a stern warning to the MLAs who were reportedly taking money from the beneficiaries of welfare schemes stating that he had list of all such MLAs. It is the responsibility of the MLAs concerned to change their attitude and even control their key followers who were indulged in such “collection” early before it was too late and cost them the party ticket for the next Assembly elections. They could even face suspension from the party.

‘Sink differences’

Stating that party was more important than individuals, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested senior leader Kadiyam Srihari and sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur Thatikonda Rajaiah to douse their personal differences and work in tandem for the success of the party. He also suggested that they be taken to the leadership’s notice if they had any problems instead of spatting publicly, even indirectly.