KCR cautions against second wave of COVID

Chief Minister seeks cooperation of public to supplement the efforts of government

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to gear up to face the second wave of COVID if it occurred because an assessment of such a nature was being made.

At an official meeting attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Health Secretary Murtaza Rizvi and other senior officials, Mr. Rao pointed out to the high incidence of COVID in seven other States to put the officials on alert. The cases were very high in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal but slightly on the higher side in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In Telangana, the situation was returning to normalcy. The cases had dropped steeply. Though the tests were conducted in a big way, the positivity rate is only 2.1 per cent. The recovery rate was 94.03 per cent. The recovery rate was 94.03 per cent. People who tested positive for the virus faced some hardships, but the mortality rate was far less in the State. Yet, the government was on alert and taking all precautionary measures.

There were 10,000 beds fitted with oxygen facility at the disposal of COVID patients. Many more could be made available but the situation was under control. Mr. Rao asked officials to be alert in view of growth in cases in some other States. The government on its part will take steps to check the spread of the virus and gear up to face the second wave. He invited the cooperation of public to supplement the efforts of government. The public should be on alert though the unlock process were in place. They should continue to wear masks.

Anti-COVID vaccine will be first administered to health staff when it is released, he said.