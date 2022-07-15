KCR calls up leaders of parties in other States

Efforts to forge a national anti-BJP alliance

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao contacted leaders of non-BJP parties in other States on Friday seeking their support for a fresh campaign to be launched by him against the anti-people policies of the NDA-led Central government.

A release of the Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was set to step up his efforts to save the federal, secular and democratic values of the country by his latest drive to expose the hollowness of the Centre. He was doing some homework to create awareness about the attitude of the Centre to push the country into financial crisis. The TRS will use the Parliament session from Monday as a platform to wage struggles against the ruthlessness of the Centre.

He was getting ready to lay bare the true colours of BJP by leading from front nationwide protests. Some chief ministers of other States and leaders of principal Opposition parties responded positively to his proposals. The consultations will continue to coordinate with all the Opposition parties in restoration of democratic values in the country, the release added.

Among those whom he contacted were West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, close associates of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.