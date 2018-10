more-in

Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called up Leader of Opposition of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy to inquire about the latter’s health in the background of the attack against him.

Mr. Rao inquired about the severity of the injury and medical treatment given to him.

He advised him to take rest and wished him a speedy recovery, a release said.