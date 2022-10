Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday telephoned Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to inquire about the health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram.

A CMO release said Mr. Rao called up Mr. Akhilesh to find out about his father’s health. He told Mr. Yadav that he would personally come and meet him after Dasara.