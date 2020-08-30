KCR calls on Tamilisai

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan to console her over the passing away of her uncle and Congress MP from Kanyakumari H. Vasanthakumar. Mr. Rao enquired about the health of Governor’s father Kumari Ananthan, elder brother of Vasanthakumar, who fell sick after the death of his sibling. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar.