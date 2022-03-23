KCR calls for protest over petroleum price hike
Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao called for protests against the hike of petroleum products by Union Government.
He called upon the party activist to hold protest on Thursday against the hike of prices of gas, petrol and diesel, according to a release by party General Secretary Palla Rajeswar Reddy.
