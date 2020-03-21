KCR calls for 24-hour curfew in Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given a call urging people to bring life to a standstill on Sunday when the nation-wide Janata Curfew will be observed in the fight against coronavirus as the State government had decided to make the curfew a success.

Though the curfew to see that people did not take to roads was scheduled from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the national level, Telangana will be one step ahead implementing the same from 6 a.m on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday, he said at a press conference here.

“There will be 100% closure of buses by the State government. It was already decided at the national level that all metro rail services will be withdrawn”, he said and advised people to observe self-restraint and not come out on roads. They will be sent back if they did not heed.

He appealed for closure of shops, malls and all commercial establishments voluntarily. However, essential services like milk, vegetables, drinking water, power, petrol bunks and ambulances will be spared from the curfew.

He asked people to express solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave the call for the programme as many countries which did not take such steps against coronavirus suffered. It was unfortunate that some people made fun of the initiative of Mr. Modi on social media and asked Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy who was present to take action on them.

Mr. Rao also urged people to come out of their homes at 5 p.m. and clap their hands as advised by Mr. Modi. Sirens will be sounded in all neighbourhoods at the stroke of 5p.m for this purpose.

If needed, he warned that the State government will resort to total shut down in future in a bid to confine people to their homes for safety from coronavirus. The government will deliver essentials at the doorsteps .

He asked people above 60 years of age and children below 10 years not to come out of houses for two to three weeks. The death rate from coronavirus was only with people above 60 years.