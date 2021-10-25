KCR blaming Election Commission not right: Bandi Sanjay

KCR wrote to EC to defer the byelections, says BJP State chief

Predicting and exuding confidence that their respective candidates were going to win Huzurabad byelection, leaders of both the TRS and the BJP on Monday claimed it was “one-sided war” for them. Congress leaders contended that only their nominee can be the “real voice of the people” and both BJP and TRS were enacting a drama of rivalry.

With only 48 hours remaining to down the curtains on campaign, candidates of the main political parties tried to cover the constituency as extensively as possible. Main leaders and star campaigners of the BJP and the TRS went to different parts of the constituency while their nominees Eatala Rajender and Gellu Srinivas Yadav respectively visited villages separately appealing people to vote for them.

Responding to TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao’s comment at his party’s plenary in Hyderabad that Election Commission put spokes in his plan to convene election meeting outside Huzurabad, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay retorted that KCR was blaming Election Commission for being neutral. It was KCR government that wrote to Election Commission to defer Huzurabad bypoll. “And now, he is blaming the Election Commission, which is known for conducting fair and free election,” he said.

Describing the ‘promises of making a dalit as CM and three acres of land to each dalit made by KCR’ as blatant lies, Mr. Sanjay said “KCR should be given Oscar award for his mastery over art of lying”.

Refuting all charges made by BJP leaders, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said the former were indulging in all sorts of gimmicks instead of “telling public clearly what they would do for the constituency and its voters”. Mr. Harish Rao, who was shouldering the responsibility of TRS campaign, dared the BJP leaders to spell out a single special fund they had secured for Telangana.

“BJP leaders are working to hike LPG cylinder price upto ₹ 2,000. Can they promise the voters that there would not be any rise on prices of diesel and petrol?” he challenged. Gellu Srinivas appealed to people to bury BJP and give an opportunity to fresh blood by voting for him.