KCR blaming Centre for State’s financial crisis is ridiculous: Uttam

November 25, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Claiming that Telangana was in a huge financial crisis, Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded a white paper on the State’s financial situation.

“Telangana is in a huge financial crisis. It has become almost bankrupt with no funds left to spend on welfare schemes and other expenses. A large portion of revenues was being spent towards instalments for bad loans and huge interests,” he said in a statement here adding that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to cover up the financial mismanagement through political statements.

Chief Minister trying to divert his financial mismanagement and blaming the BJP government for trying to crush Telangana financially by not releasing the funds and imposing other fiscal restrictions was part of his diversion tactics, he claimed.

The former TPCC chief ridiculed KCR’s contention that restrictions on Telangana on additional borrowings were responsible for the present financial crisis. He said State’s finances had turned worse long ago and the TRS government all these years used inflated figures, manipulated data and even tampered with facts to highlight Telangana as the country’s richest State. “All the annual budgets presented were unrealistic and based on huge assumptions and not actual revenues. KCR even projected loans borrowed on huge interest rates as the State’s revenues to show inflated figures of growth and per capita income,” he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said that Telangana, at the time of its formation, inherited debts of nearly ₹69,000 crore accumulated over 60 years. But in the last eight years, due to KCR’s financial mismanagement, the overall debts had increased to over ₹4 lakh crore. Further, the Per Capita debt had increased from ₹18,157 in 2014-15 to over ₹1 Lakh in 2022-23. Consequently, the government was spending a significant percentage of its revenues for repayment of loans and huge interest, he said.

The Congress MP said the Chief Minister was showing a deficit in estimated revenues by ₹15,000 crore due to the present ceiling on FRMB limit from ₹ 54,000 crore to ₹39,000. “How could a deficit of just ₹15,000 crore have an impact on the State’s budget of ₹2,56,958 crore?” he asked while demanding that the Chief Minister release department-wise dues of nearly ₹40,000 crore pending from the Centre.