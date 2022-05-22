KCR believes in media sensation: Uttam 

‘CM giving a wrong impression of Telangana in Delhi’

‘CM giving a wrong impression of Telangana in Delhi’

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that there would soon be a sensation in the country, saying that “KCR has the habit of giving news headlines to the media while ignoring governance”.

Mr. Reddy said that the people of Telangana were ready to create a sensation by inflicting a humiliating defeat on the TRS government in the next Assembly elections, referring to the remarks of KCR in New Delhi along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Both of them believe in hype and grabbing media headlines rather than delivering on the ground.”

The former PCC chief made these comments while addressing a series of meetings on the second day of the Rachabanda programme in Nalgonda on Sunday.

He said, “KCR who never visited a school or a university in Telangana since he came to power was trying to give a false impression in Delhi that Telangana was doing great in education and health sectors”.

He reminded that TRS came to power on the promise of 'KG to PG free education in English medium'. However, the KCR government shut down over 4,000 schools in the name of rationalisation and other reasons. As per the RBI report, Telangana is continuously at the bottom of 29 States in education spend.

Mr. Reddy said that there was a tremendous response to the Rachabanda programme and farmers were delighted with the assurance given in the Warangal Declaration including farm loan waiver, financial support of ₹15,000 per acre per year and MSP for all crops. During this 35-day long programme, he would be covering 250 villages and eight municipalities.