KCR behind murder case conspiracy, charges DK Aruna

Senior BJP leader and former Minister D.K. Aruna accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of doing the “story-screenplay-direction” in the arrest of persons responsibile for alleged murder plan of Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud.

“It is a conspiracy and drama” by the Chief Minister and his Minister Mr. Goud using the police claiming about a purported murder plan when the real issue is those accused of hatching the idea have been behind filing a complaint before the Election Commission (EC) on the “tampered” affidavit of the Minister, she told a press conference at the party office on Thursday.

The EC is already conducting an enquiry into the tampering the affidavit by Mr. Goud and fact is that the complainants have been kidnapped by unknown persons, who later turned out to be policemen, in a bid to force them to withdraw the case, she charged.

The former Minister said it is shocking to note that the Chief Minister is going to any extent to “protect” his Minister and is not thinking twice before “harassing” persons who had complained about Mr. Goud’s “illegal land deals” and “other corrupt practices” in Mahabubnagar.

Those accused of conspiring to murder the Minister have been kept in “illegal custody” even as their worried family members are running from pillar to post to ascertain their whereabouts and it is “strange that an IPS officer known for his integrity has succumbed to political pressure in concocting the case as is evident in the press conference he addressed”, she claimed.

Earlier, BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior leaders held discussions at her house in view of the latest political developments.