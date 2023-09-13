KCR ‘backstabbed’ Telangana youth: Kishan Reddy

September 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “backstabbing” the unemployed youth of Telangana by “instigating them during the separate state and later ignoring them after coming to power”.

Mr. Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, said KCR had no right to seek votes when he tours the villages as part of the election campaign having “neglected” the problems of youth and arresting them whenever he or his ministers were on official tours when they were being confronted with the “forgotten” promises made to them.

He was addressing a gathering at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, where the party had taken up a 24-hour protest demonstration to highlight the failure of the BRS government in solving issues concerning the unemployed educated youth, including not filling up vacant posts in departments, delay in teachers recruitments, etc.

The youth of Telangana had played a key role during the agitation, but once KCR became Chief Minister, he completely neglected their issues and in fact, indulged in “vengeful” acts like depriving the universities and colleges of infrastructure, funds and faculty while there was not a single selection process for recruiting teachers for schools, he maintained.

“What has happened to the ₹3,016 stipend for the jobless youth? They would have used the money to eat properly and buy a decent pair of jeans,” he remarked. The Minister claimed that several youth not wanting to depend on their parents meagre incomes, had come to the city to prepare for the examinations living in parks and were going “hungry”. Mr. Reddy said there was an “awakening” among youth and are ready to bury BRS and the government in the next elections, he said and added that if the BJP was elected to power it would fill up all the vacant jobs.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh advised the KCR government to wake up from its slumber and pay attention to the unemployed youth issues. Another national secretary and former Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar predicted that KCR was sure to vanquished in the Modi ‘charisma tsunami’. “In Telangana there are jobs for the retired officers from other States, but no jobs for the local youth, forcing them to migrate abroad for blue collar jobs. If youth want jobs they should support the BJP,” he said.

Senior leaders, including P. Muralidhar Rao, Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, D.K.Aruna and several others participated in the protest in support of Mr. Kishan Reddy.