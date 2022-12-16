KCR assures to review the Contributory Pension Scheme

December 16, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has assured to revive the old pension scheme in the state after studying the situation in the states that have moved back to the old pension scheme recently.

He gave this assurance to a delegation of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) led by its secretary general Stitha Pragna that met the Chief Minister in New Delhi on Friday. The delegation also consisting of Kalval Srikanth, Naresh Goud among others said that 1.70 lakh employees working in Telangana under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and also 84 lakh employees across the country under the CPS were facing difficulties.

Mr. Stitha Pragna said they urged the Chief Minister to take a decision keeping the national movement in view as he has gone national with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). He said that national parties like the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other regional parties like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have scrapped the CPS and moved to the Old Pension Scheme. The BRS too should take a similar decision, he said.

He said the CM responded positively and assured the delegation that the scheme would be studied and a decision would be taken accordingly. Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman, B. Vinod Kumar and Excise Minister, Srinivas Goud were among present.