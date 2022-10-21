KCR assures international standard sports infrastructure in districts

Subramanyam V V 6688
October 21, 2022 19:46 IST

Chief Minister K.. Chandrasekhar Rao with SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy

V V SUBRAHMANYAM

HYDERABAD

Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State A. Venkateshwar Reddy informed the media here on Friday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is determined to make the State a sports hub and also to create international standard infrastructure in the districts.

“We should not be far behind States like Haryana and Odisha which are known to promote sports in a big way'' was the Chief Minister’s opinion Mr Reddy said after a review meeting.

“We feel that there is no dearth of talent given the impressive performance of the athletes from the State in the recent National Games”, the SATS chairman said.

The Chief Minister also instructed setting up of minimum sports facilities from the panchayat-level across the State, and sanctioned ₹5 lakh each for them, the SATS chairman said.

“With the intention of taking sports to rural areas, Gajwel will boast of an international standard sports village where works costing ₹50 crore are being monitored on the 20-acre site by Finance Minister Harish Rao,” he said.

