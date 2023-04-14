KCR asserts BRS would form next government at Centre 

April 14, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Asserting that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would form the next government at the Centre, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government coming to power in 2024 would strive for realising the aspirations of architect of the Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The BRS president said the voices for change were visible during his recent visit to Maharashtra where the people’s response was overwhelming. Similar responses will be witnessed in other States like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal in the coming days.

“It requires self-confidence to say this, but the response is visible,” he said addressing a large gathering of people who attended the inauguration of the 125-ft tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar here on Friday coinciding with the latter’s 132nd birth anniversary.

Mr. Rao lamented that several governments had come to power in the past, but did precious little for the empowerment of Dalit communities. The previous government that ruled over the State for 10 years spent ₹16,000 crore on welfare of Dalits whereas the BRS Government had spent ₹1.28 lakh crore in the past nine years.

“We will implement Dalit Bandhu at the national level benefitting 25 lakh families annually once the party comes to power at the Centre,” he averred adding his government was committed to take concrete and practicable steps that were needed for realising the aspirations of Dr. Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister announced that the State would institute an annual award in the name of Dr. Ambedkar and it would be presented to those excelling in their service to society at the national and State levels. A corpus of ₹51 crore would be set aside so that the presentation of the award would be a continuous process annually. The Chief Minister handed over papers on allotment of two acre land to DICCI for setting up their office here to mark the occasion.

Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, appreciated the Telangana Government for its steps to infuse new life into the lives of oppressed classes with schemes like Dalit Bandhu. “Commercialisation of the investment ensures stoppage of exploitation of these classes,” he said. In this context, he recalled how Dr. Ambedkar batted for economic viability of States rather than language forming as their basis at the time of constitution of the State Reorganisation Commission in 1950s.

Mr. Prakash Ambedkar wanted the Government to ensure that steps were taken to see that the value of the investment made by Dalits as well as prizes were stabilised. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao can make a beginning in this direction so that other Chief Ministers emulate them,” he said.

Mr. Prakash Ambedkar recalled how Dr. Ambedkar favoured Hyderabad as the second capital of the country to make it more secure. “Hopefully, the Telangana Government will take up the issue at the national level,” he said.

He cautioned people against politics in the name of religion or dharma claiming that they were not in the interests of the society. “You will have no national leaders once such politics enter the mainstream,” he said asserting that present-day State leaders could become national leaders provided they had people’s support. “I am hopeful that the policies implemented here are taken up at the national level,” he said.

Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari welcomed the gathering while Scheduled Caste Development department Secretary Rahul Bojja presented a vote of thanks.