KCR asks striking doctors to resume duty

26 May 2021 20:44 IST

CM announces 15% hike in stipend

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has conceded the long pending demand for 15 % hike in stipend of striking doctors but asked them to resume duties immediately keeping in view public health.

He said it was not right on their part to give strike call at this critical time of pandemic as the government was prepared to resolve their legitimate demands. He reminded them that the government was never biased against them in the past.

Mr. Rao was responding the demands of striking doctors when health officials brought the issue to his notice at a meeting to review the COVID situation and vaccination on Wednesday.

He said the government will have no objection to resolve the demands of doctors if they were legitimate. The doctors could again bring them to the notice of government to find a solution. But, it was not right to boycott duties and put public health at stake in the name of agitation time and again without considering the circumstances in vogue. People will not appreciate such a decision in health emergencies like Covid.

When officials brought to his notice that the stipends paid to junior doctors were less than Telangana in many States, he enquired about the demands and wanted that they be conceded immediately.

As promised in the past, Mr. Rao said the senior resident doctors will get a 15 per cent hike in stipends and junior doctors who completed three years of medical education and drafted for Covid duties will also be paid on par with the former.