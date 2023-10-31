KCR asks people to vote based on parties’ track record

October 31, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana posted highest growth in terms of per capita income and per capita energy consumption during the last nine years, but it would have made much better progress had the Congress kept its word and given statehood to the region in 2004 itself, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

Addressing election meetings at Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed, he said the Congress gave statehood not out of any love for Telangana people but due to inevitability. It had delayed statehood by 18 months for the second time, after announcing it in December 2009 but gave it in June 2014.

He asked the electorate to make an informed decision over the use of their right to exercise franchise by considering who could serve them better and which party could protect the interests of Telangana, and not base their choice on the noise that parties make in the run-up to elections. He appealed to people to see the difference between the status of their villages, constituencies and infrastructure in 2014 and at present before making up their mind.

Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao asked the crowds whether they vouch for statements of Congress leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy that the BRS government was wasting tax revenue with Rythu Bandhu, 24x7 power supply to farming and also for scrapping of Dharani system. In response, he got a resounding “no” at all the three meetings.

He alleged that the Congress had complained to the Election Commission against completing implementation of phase-wise crop loan waiver announced in 2018 for the second time and assured that it would reach the remaining eligible farmers after the elections. He stated that no other State in the country had implemented crop loan waiver with ₹37,000 crore as done in Telangana so far.

On pending work of Lendi project in Jukkal constituency, he said Maharashtra had stopped evincing interest in it and he would talk to the authorities of that neighbouring State after the elections and complete the canals on Telangana side. He also assured to complete Basaveshwara lift to irrigate 1.85 lakh acres in Narayankhed, Nagamgundu lift to irrigate 40,000 acres in Jukkal and Narayankhed-Masanpally road after elections.

Addressing the minorities at the three meetings, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao said he would ensure communal harmony in society as long as he was in power and urged the people to support BRS candidates in the three constituencies.