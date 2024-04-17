KCR asks people to realise why there’s need to support BRS in Lok Sabha elections

April 17, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the people of Telangana and the State government employees to know the truth and facts before making up their mind on their preference for Lok Sabha elections, stating that it is the BRS that would protect Telangana’s interests.

“Some parties and people are questioning why BRS needs votes and seats in Parliament elections. It’s now that BRS needs votes and seats as the interests of Telangana will be at stake if there’s no representation of the party at national level. It’s for the people and employees to do the checks and balances to protect their interests or else their sufferings will increase,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said, addressing an election meeting at Sultanpur near Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Asking the crowd gathered there from Medak and Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituencies to support the BRS candidates P. Venktrama Reddy and G. Anil Kumar, Mr. Rao said it was necessary for the people to teach a lesson to the Congress for failing to keep its poll promises such as ₹2 lakh each farm loan waiver, ₹500 bonus per quintal of paddy, enhanced Rythu Bharosa, social security pensions, enhanced Kalyana Lakshmi and others.

“Then alone some pressure could be built on the State government to keep its promises,” the BRS chief said, adding that survey reports were indicating that Congress won’t get more than 2 seats in LS polls. Promising to bring back the BRS government in the State after five years, he said one would not know which Congress MLA or the Chief Minister himself would join the BJP to topple the government and it could be in less than a year too.

Turning to the police officers, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said they too were keeping a record on everything and suggested them not to cross the line of duty. He suggested the Director General of Police too to change the attitude of the department citing registering a case against one S. Madhava Rao, a BRS follower, for his social media post or else they would be forced to knock the doors of courts.

He criticised the Congress government for insulting the father of the Constitution on his birth anniversary as no representative of the government went to the Ambedkar memorial with 125-foot statue and even offered floral tributes. Perhaps, they did not go as it was constructed by the BRS regime and asked why the present government was sitting in the new Secretariat, also constructed by the BRS government in the past.

Party leaders T. Harish Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, K. Manik Rao, V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Ch. Prabhakar, G. Mahipal Reddy, Md. Mahamood Ali and others participated.

