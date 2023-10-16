KCR asks people to make an informed decision before casting vote

October 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the people (electorate) to make an informed decision before casting their vote in the coming Assembly election as parties would try to confuse and mislead them.

“Assess what has been done by whom instead of believing in them blindly,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said speaking at public meetings at Jangaon and Bhongir on Monday. Citing an example of how the parties would try to misled them, he said the Congress party was talking about dumping Dharani, the online land records management system, in Bay of Bengal in case they came to power.

They say it with plan to bring back the old system of meddling with land records from the level of village revenue officer against only the thumb impression of the farmer concerned now, he alleged. On the talk of tenants in agriculture, the BRS chief said the Congress designs were vicious as they want to include the tenant column only for agricultural lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leaders want to gobble up lands of farmers wherever possible by restoring the old system — meddling with land records. “Why are they not talking about the tenants column in properties such as residential or commercial buildings in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills or Hitec City area,” he asked and urged people to think twice before supporting the Congress’ plans.

Against the BRS efforts to stabilise the agriculture sector with various interventions, including Dharani, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and several others, the Congress leaders were already talking that only three-hour power supply was enough for farming, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned.

Anti-social elements

The previous Congress government had nurtured anti-social elements in Bhongir but the BRS government had weeded them out to ensure peaceful lives to the people of Bhongir and its surrounding areas.

On the BRS manifesto released on Sunday, he said the ‘KCR Bima, Prathi Intiki Dhima’ was another innovative scheme under which every BPL family head would be provided with life insurance cover on the lines of Rythu Bima and in the event of the death of that head, irrespective of the reason, the kin would be paid ₹5 lakh claim. They would also be supplied fine variety rice from April/May.

He also made it clear that the communal harmony in the State, the “ganga-jamuni tehzeeb”, would not be allowed to be disturbed in any manner as long as he was at the helm of affairs. He explained how the religious leaders had voluntarily postponed the Milad-un-Nabi procession when it coincided with the Ganesh idol immersion recently.

The BRS chief appealed to people to support Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon) and Pailla Shekhar Reddy (Bhongir) to continue the good work done in the area so far. Several ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders of the party participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.