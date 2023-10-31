KCR asks party ranks to take BRS manifesto widely into people

October 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the party leaders and activists to take the manifesto widely into people and explain what the party intends to do, if reposed faith again, and also what the BRS government has done so far.

Addressing election rallies at Huzurnagar, Miryalguda and Devarakonda on Tuesday he requested the people again to weigh the commitment of parties towards them before making up their mind for this election as a wrong decision could push the State, which was picking up pace on the path of progress, back by five more decades again as it had happened when the region was merged with Andhra.

As assured during the Statehood struggle, the BRS government had fulfilling demands one by one and by improving the irrigation potential extensively and addressing the drinking water and power problems completely. However, the ongoing projects need to be completed in time to reap the benefits, Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao stated.

He sought to know the Congress governments did not think about 24x7 supply to farming along with other sector and schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others. He cautioned the people against falling into the trap of false promises of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party and cited the Karnataka’s example of struggling to given even 5-hour power supply to farming against 10-hour supply promised during the run-up to polls there sometime back.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao asked the crowds whether the prefer 24x7 supply or 3-hour supply being talked about by State Congress president and whether they wish revenue officials meddle with their land records without their involvement as the Congress was speaking about scrapping Dharani system and received a huge response for the existing systems.

The BRS chief asked the people to support S. Saidi Reddy, N. Bhaskar Rao and R. Ravindra Kumar at Huzurnagar, Miryalguda and Devarakonda, respectively, to keep the good work going unhindered.