KCR asks collectors to identify virus super spreaders

Warangal Central Jail to be shifted, ultra-modern super speciality hospital to come up in its place

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked all district collectors to identify and prepare lists of corona super spreaders like RTC drivers and conductors, vegetable vendors and salesmen, among others for taking up remedial measures.

The government has decided to take up a special drive to vaccinate them, he said addressing collectors, superintendents and commissioners of police through a video conference from Warangal.

He asked them to implement lockdown strictly unmindful of the revenue loss to government. Barring the four hour relaxation in the morning, the lockdown should be implemented strictly in tune with the National Disaster Management Act from 10.10 a.m. Except the pass holders and essential services, no one should be seen on roads.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao went to Warangal to interact with COVID-19 patients at the government-owned MGM Hospital and pay a visit to the Central Jail which, he said, would be converted into an ultra-modern multi-super speciality hospital. The jail would be relocated on the town outskirts as an open air jail like Cherlapalli on a sprawling campus and the MGM Hospital converted into a mother and child care hospital.

He asked the officials to speed up the ongoing procurement of paddy for completion in a week or 10 days as the farmers will be busy with the next agricultural season with the setting in of ‘Rohini karte’ shortly. In this context, he referred to the heaps of paddy spread on roads for drying that he noticed from his helicopter while flying to the town.

He enquired from the officials about supply of medicines and oxygen in their respective districts. As a follow up to the first door-to-door survey of fevers which concluded recently, he asked them to launch another one soon. The Cabinet will take a decision on the problems faced by outsourcing employees in COVID hospitals.

Mr. Rao asked Principal Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtoza Rizvi to personally review the COVID situation in Yadadri and Nagarkurnool districts where the positive cases continued to be high.

Earlier, the Chief Minister instilled confidence in the COVID patients in the Intensive Care Unit and general wards of MGM Hospital. He enquired from them treatment, medicines and food served to them. He inspected the sanitation in the hospital and spoke to doctors, nurses and para-medical staff.

Post-lunch, he visited the Central Jail where he went round the barracks and spoke to the prisoners to enquire about offences that landed them behind bars. Then he left for the Collectorate for the video conference and an exclusive meeting with ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives of erstwhile Warangal district.