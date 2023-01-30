KCR asks BRS MPs to raise voice against Centre’s misuse of Governor office

January 30, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party meeting has expressed concern over the degrading situation in the country due to the anti-people policies being followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and has decided to strongly oppose the Centre’s policies and its attempts to trouble non-BJP State governments by misusing the Governors’ system.

Giving directions to the party MPs – 9 in Lok Sabha and 7 in Rajya Sabha – BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao explained to them on Sunday how the Centre is making use of the Governors’ system towards its political ends and troubling the non-BJP State governments against the federal spirit of the country. He alleged that the Centre is creating financial hurdles in Telangana’s progress.

It’s undemocratic on part of the Centre to remote control the Governors’ system to harass and incapcitate the States, Mr. Rao said and asked the party MPs to oppose the Centre’s attitude in both the Houses of Parliament. He pointed out that Telangana’s Governor is wilfully delaying the approval (assenting) of decisions taken by the State Cabinet and institutions such as Assembly and Council.

The BRS chief told the party MPs to fight the undemocratic functioing of Governors, adversely affecting the State government’s performance and development. He also suggested them to expose anti-people policies of the Centre during the coming budget session and also highlight its mistakes along with other like-minded parties.

It is unfortunate that the Centre is doling out the wealth accumulated by the country’s people with their hard work to its corporate friends and showering undue love on them it is writing off the corporate loans/debt worth lakhs of crore.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre had handed over stake in public sector companies like LIC of India to corporate companies such as Adani Group. The country is now witnessing their economic fraud and it is tumbling the share market. Centre is causing severe loss to the country by privatising wealth such as stake in profit-making public sector companies, he noted and alleged that it’s also forcing the losses on people.

He further told them to raise voice on increasing unemployment, price rise and they were affecting the people’s lives.

Party MPs K. Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao, K.R. Suresh Reddy, J. Santosh Kumar, B. Parathasarathi, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, D. Damodar Rao, K. Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil, M. Srinivas Reddy, M. Kavitha, P. Dayakar, B. Venkatesh Netha and P. Ramulu participated.