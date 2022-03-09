KCR announces recruitment of 80,039 vacancies

Another 11,103 contract personnel to be regularised

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that direct recruitment process to fill 80,039 out of 91,142 vacancies created after the implementation of the new zonal system would be taken up immediately. The remaining 11,103 posts would be filled with personal working on contract basis as they would be regularised.

He made the announcement in the Assembly on Wednesday, immediately after the House was convened for the day. The Chief Minister stated that more jobs would be created once the dispute over Schedule IX and X institutions was settled with Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the Chief Minister also announced relaxation in the upper age limit for filling the vacancies for all categories of candidates. As a result, the unreserved (OC) category candidates could compete for the posts till 44 years of age followed by 49 years for SC, ST and BC categories candidates, 54 years for physically handicapped candidates and 47 years for ex-servicemen.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said filling of the vacancies, 95% of them going purely to locals who also would have a share in the remaining 5%, would have a burden of ₹7,000 crore per annum on the government. He said but for the delays in settlement of the zonal system, the vacancies could have been filled much earlier.

Of the posts to be filled with direct recruitment, 39,829 would be of district cadre, 18,866 of zonal cadre, 13,170 of multi-zonal cadre and 8,174 of other categories and universities. Department-wise vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment now would be 18,334 in Home, 13,086 secondary (school) education, 12,755 health, 7,878 higher education, 4,311 Backward Classes welfare, 3,560 revenue and 2,879 SC Development, 2,692 irrigation, 2,399 tribal welfare, 1,825 minorities welfare, 1,598 forest, 1,455 panchayat raj, 1,221 labour and 1,146 finance.

In 13 other departments, the vacancies to be filled are less than 1,000 each with highest of 895 (women development) and lowest of 16 (energy). Of the vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment, 503 would be of Group-I, 582 of Group-II, 1,373 of Group-II and 9,168 of Group-IV.

Hyderabad has highest number of 5,268 vacancies to be filled through direct recruitment followed by 1,976 in Nizamabad, 1,769 in Medchal, 1,561 in Rangareddy, 1,465 in Karimnagar, 1,398 in Nalgonda, 1,340 each in Kamareddy and Khammam, 1,316 in Bhadradri. In another 11 districts they are above 1,000 each and in the remaining 13 districts they are below 1,000 each.