KCR and Ministers built farmhouses; Congress will build Telangana, says Revanth

November 22, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that while the farmhouses of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family indicated the loot of Telangana resources, all the ministers and MLAs followed suit, draining the State of its resources that belonged to the people.

Addressing public meetings in Wanaparthy and Achampet, he said KCR should question himself as to what Congress did in the last 75 years and he will find an answer that the school and the college he studied and the road he travelled on were all built by the Congress and so were the irrigation projects that provided water to the agriculture fields.

What did KCR do except kill the self-respect of Telangana where people of the BC, SC and ST communities lived in fear and felt insulted by his feudal mindset. Attacking Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, he said the Minister followed his boss in building a farmhouse on hundreds of acres. “What was the condition of Mr. Niranjan Reddy before coming into politics?” he asked.

Stating that he had a special place for Wanaparthy as he had studied in the town, Mr. Reddy reminded stalwarts like Suravaram Pratap Reddy who represented the constituency. It was also represented by G. Chinna Reddy, who did not earn anything except respect during his several terms as MLAs. The present MLA has earned hundreds of crores, he charged.

He said the Agriculture Minister himself said that 83,000 farmers received the Rythu Bhima, which means the BRS government let 83,000 farmers die. Had the government come to their support they would have been alive. The government is killing farmers and giving them money rather than saving them by giving support to their agricultural produce.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress will save the farmers and the six guarantees of the party will be implemented along with several other sops announced in the manifesto. He appealed to the people to defeat the ‘Family rule’ as only family members of KCR had benefitted from Telangana.

In the Achampet public meeting, he warned that the physical attacks by BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju would be responded to similarly by the Congress workers. “Our patience is running out and we will counter the attacks of Mr. Balaraju,” he said, adding the time has come for the people to decide whether they need ‘Dorala Rajyam’ or ‘Dongala Rajyam’.

If people decide, KCR’s feudal governance will be demolished and this has already been decided, he said, claiming that Congress would come to power with huge numbers and the six guarantees will be implemented from the first month of the new government.

