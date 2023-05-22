KCR aiming to come back to power through back door: Bandi

May 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is conspiring to return to power for a record third time through the back door by criticising the Centre for his own government’s failures and propping up support to the Congress in association with the Majlis Party and Left parties, charged TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

Making a strong pitch for the BJP as the alternative to the ruling BRS, the Karimnagar MP told the extended State executive meeting in the presence of national leaders such as Sunil Bansal, Arvind Menon, Shivaprakash, K. Laxman, D.K. Aruna and others that the party would fight the elections alone and win with a majority.

“KCR has never shown any gratitude though the BJP had played a key role in the formation of TS. He had betrayed the Congress too and has been cheating every section of society especially weaker sections with promises which are never fulfilled,” he claimed.

In the opening remarks before the closed door deliberations, the BJP chief said KCR had sent money to help the Congress even while professing his support to the JD-S in Karnataka elections. “Here wherever the BRS is weak, he is sending money to Congress candidates,” he alleged.

“What has Karnataka elections result got to do with Telangana elections? A section of media and pundits have been taking a partisan stance in an effort to show as if our party is weak, forgetting that our polling percentage has not changed there,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the Congress had lost deposits in recent bypolls and won just two divisions in GHMC, hence cannot claim to be the alternative. “People have lost their faith in the party after a majority of its MLAs shifted to BRS while the remaining five MLAs are a confused lot. Their own leaders are openly talking of an alliance with the BRS,” he charged. He reiterated the promise of total fee reimbursement, houses for the poor, free health cover job calendar and farm insurance if the party is elected to power.