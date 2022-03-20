KCR again playing politics: YS Sharmila

YSRTP chief is on the 31st day of her padayatra

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was “playing politics” again in the name of paddy procurement and the proposed visit to New Delhi was part of that plan.

On the 31 st day of her Praja Prashanam Pada yatra at Nagireddypally village in Bhuvanagiri mandal on Sunday, Ms. Sharmila wondered why the CM was silent when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad and what can he do by visiting New Delhi.

“TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was asking why padayatras are held now. Let him come along with us and we will show the problems being faced by people. Let him show the development that took place,” she said and dared Mr. Rama Rao to make a Dalit the State Chief Minister.