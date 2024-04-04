GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

KCR ‘admitted’ to phone tapping in MLAs’ poaching case, says Congress MLA

April 04, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Yennem Srinivas Reddy

Yennem Srinivas Reddy

Mahabubnagar MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy argued that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had admitted to phone tapping when he displayed the video footage of BJP agents trying to ‘buy out’ the then BRS MLAs.

At a press conference here, he claimed that KCR as Chief Minister then had admitted in a press conference about how they were trapped and their phones were tapped. In fact, even the video footage of the alleged trap was also displayed to the media. It is evident from that day itself that the BRS government was into phone tapping, he argued.

Mr. Reddy alleged that Pragathi Bhavan (now Mahatma Phule Praja Bhavan) was the epicentre of phone tapping. Police officials indulged in the illegal activity under the directions of the then Chief Minister. Even the then DGP was not aware of a special team formed for phone tapping. Phones of terrorists are tapped for national security, but never were the phones of Opposition leaders tapped, he said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that the legal notices sent to him by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao show his ignorance of law or administrative knowledge. “After reading reports about phone tapping in the media I approached the DGP to enquire whether my phone was also being tapped. What is wrong in requesting the DGP to enquire, owing to my suspicion,” he asked. Mr Reddy said he would not be cowed down by such legal notices.

The MLA said the accused officers have already revealed how they had transported money in their vehicles. If this is proved to be true then all the BRS MLAs will lose their membership from the Assembly, he said, recalling how Indira Gandhi was disqualified by the Allahabad High Court for using her official vehicles to travel. Mr. Reddy said K.T. Rama Rao should be sent legal notices for making baseless allegations that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had paid ‘tax’ of ₹2,500 crore to New Delhi.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.