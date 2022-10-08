KCR acted on spiritual advice in renaming TRS: Bandi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao acted on spiritual advice in changing the name of TRS to BRS.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said he had credible information that the name change was suggested by a pontiff who also fixed the time for making the announcement.

Referring to the comments made by TRS working president and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao that Enforcement Directorate (ED) may raid TRS leaders and they were prepared, the BJP president said that it would act where there was corruption

“Let Mr. Chandrashekar Rao clarify whether his family members are involved in Delhi liquor scam or not. Let them explain how their assets multiplied between 2014 and 2018,” said Mr. Sanjay.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman condemned the comments made by IT Minister Rama Rao against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stating that it was below the dignity and he better withdraw the comments.