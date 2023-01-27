KCR accuses Centre of doling out country’s wealth to corporate bigwigs

January 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has stepped up its work on the expansion of the party in other States by getting several senior leaders from Odisha including its former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, about a dozen former MLAs and four former MPs into its fold to take up party activities there.

Mr. Gamang and over two-dozen senior leaders from Odisha were welcomed into the BRS fold by its president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting held at the party headuqarters, Telangana Bhavan, here on Friday evening. He welcomed them into BRS by presenting party scarves to them.

Apart from Mr. Giridhar Gamang, who was Chief Minister of Odisha from Congress in 1999, another senior politician Jayaram Pangi (BJD), a former Minister, MLA and MP, Gamang’s other family members who are into politics including his wife Hema Gamang, a former MP, sons Shishir Gamang (BJP) and Shaurya Gamang, other senior politicians Ramachandra Hansda, Brundaban Majhi, Nabin Nanda, Arjun Das, Sneha Ranjan Das (BJP), Rabindra Mohapatra (Congress) joined BRS.

Further, convenor of Nab Nirman Krishak Sanghatan Akshay Kumar, Phalguni Sabar, P. Gopal Rao, Malay Ranjan Swain, Devraji Sethi, Pradeep Pradhan, Ratha Das, Bhagirathi Sethi, Mayadhar Jena, Rajesh Putra, Amit Kumar Jena, Pramod Kumar Samantroy and others joined BRS. According to BRS sources, the Odisha leaders arried in Hyderabad in a chartered plane and three buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said 75 yeas was too long a period for transformation of a country with abundant resources but the harsh reality was that large sections were still denied basic needs such as water for drinking and irrigation, power, healthcare among others. He accused the BJP-led Government at the Centre of doling out the country’s wealth to Adanis and Ambanis.

He noted that the policy of the Centre appeared to be “nationalisation of losses and privatisation of profis. “Some political conspirtors in the country are trying to deceive people after failing badly to keep the promises made”, Mr. Rao said adding that there was a need for farmers coming together across the country and ensuring ‘ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’ to dictate the terms to ruling parties.