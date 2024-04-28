KCR accuses BJP of conspiring to take Godavari water to other States at cost of Telangana

April 28, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to take away our water resources to meet its political interests in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the Congress party is deceiving people with false promises,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao said and cautioned people against supporting those two parties in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a roadshow held at Hanmakonda on Sunday night in support of party candidate M. Sudheer Kumar, he stated that the Centre had sent a communication to the State government recently on diverting Godavari water to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from Telangana, but, the Congress government was keeping quiet on it.

He told the gathering that Telangana had no other option but to depend more and more on Godavari water to meet its irrigation and drinking water needs as the water in Krishna was getting increasingly undependable. “We can have our say and stop the Centre from diverting Godavari water undermining the interests of Telangana people only if you support BRS to win majority seats in Lok Sabha elections.”

Turning to BJP, he sought to know whether setting up a tribal university would require 10 years to the Centre and asked why it had taken away railway coach factory from Kazipet to Gujarat. He explained that the previous BRS Government had brought five new medical colleges, a mega textile park, a 24-storeyed super special hospital and others to combined Warangal district and Kaleshwaram project water to Parakal, Wardhannapet, Narasampet, Mahabubabad, Palakurthi and Jangaon constituencies.

He criticised Kadiyam Srihari for betraying the party even after getting all opportunities and said T. Rajaiah would become MLA in the byelection coming up in three months.