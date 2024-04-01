KCR accused of staging drama in the name of consoling farmers

April 01, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress senior leader and Bhuvanagiri (Bhongir) Lok Sabha constituency candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has asked former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to refrain from staging political dramas on the pretext of consoling farmers whose crops have dried up due to the unavailability of water. He alleged that Mr. Rao’s visit was aimed at diverting attention from the ongoing discussions on defections from BRS to other parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement on Sunday, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government, led by Mr. Rao, failed to excavate a mere 2-km-long canal that would have facilitated water flow into the Rudramadevi tank from a stream. “During the tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, a 7 km-long canal was excavated, but the Chandrasekhar Rao Government neglected completing the remaining 2 km of the canal to channel water from Bayyannavagu stream. Yet, he is now visiting the dried crops in Velugulpalli village, which lack irrigation due to his government’s negligence,” he said.

Mr.Reddy reminded that the former Chief Minister and his nephew & former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao had repeatedly promised to provide 3 tmcft of water to the Rudramadevi tank (reservoir) in the past. “Your (KCR) governance is confined merely to your farmhouse at Erravelli. You have constructed projects worth lakhs of crores not for the welfare of farmers but for personal gain through commissions,” he said. He further stated that the family members of Mr. Rao would face imprisonment for their wrongdoings soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.