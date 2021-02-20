KCR abstains from NITI Aayog meet

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from the sixth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Another prominent absentee on the occasion was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who, however, did not take part in the earlier meetings also on the ground that it was a fruitless exercise as NITI Aayog did not have financial powers.
The governing council comprises Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories with legislatures and Lieutenant Governors of other Union Territories. After the meeting on Saturday, the highlights of the speeches made by the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors were posted on the Twitter handle of NITI Aayog. But, Telangana was not represented.
A senior official of CMO said they were unaware of the reasons for Mr. Rao’s absence. Incidentally, this was the first time that he kept himself away. Sources analysed that probably Mr. Rao might have taken cue from Ms. Banerjee that it was no use attending the meeting as repeated representations of the State government to Centre for release of funds to Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya programmes on the basis of recommendations by NITI Aayog went in vain. The body had recommended ₹ 24,000 crore for the twin programmes over five years ago.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath