ADVERTISEMENT

KCR abstains from At Home

January 26, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, all his Cabinet colleagues and none of the leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samiti attended the At Home hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana president of Telugu Desam Party Kasani Gnaneswar Mudiraj were the only notable political leaders present. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar were among senior officials present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US