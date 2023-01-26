KCR abstains from At Home

January 26, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, all his Cabinet colleagues and none of the leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samiti attended the At Home hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana president of Telugu Desam Party Kasani Gnaneswar Mudiraj were the only notable political leaders present. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar were among senior officials present.