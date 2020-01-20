KCR ‘absconded’ from poll campaign: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not campaign for his party in municipal elections as he had no guts to face the common people due to the long list of unfulfilled promises.

“KCR did not skip the campaign by choice. But he had to ‘abscond’ to avoid people’s wrath for his failures,” Mr. Narayana Reddy said in a media statement on Monday.

He said elections for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations was not an occasion to be taken lightly. However, he said KCR remained confined to his palace Pragathi Bhavan as he had no guts to face the people with whom he had made several promises and did not fulfill them.

He said KCR was afraid of facing the jobless youth who were not paid the promised Unemployment Allowance of ₹ 3,016 since December 2018. Similarly, KCR feared the homeless people who are still waiting for the promised double bedroom houses. Since KCR had no explanation for the long list of failures, he went into hiding mode while his son and minister K. T. Rama Rao gave an impression as if he was leading the campaign.