KCC to be issued in saturation mode

Collectors of Nirmal. Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts have asked all Pradhan Mantri Kisan beneficiaries to contact their banks for getting Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) which are being issued in a mission mode for 15 days starting February 8. Nirmal Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Kumram Bheem Asifabad District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and Adilabad District Collector A. Sridevasena issued orders to banks to issue the KCC in saturation mode.

In seperate press releases, the officials asked farmers to contact their banks for availing crop loans to the tune of ₹ 1.6 lakh. The farmers need to submit a simplified one page application form giving details of land holding and a declaration that KCC benefit has not been availed from any other bank.