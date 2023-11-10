HamberMenu
KC Venugopal spends entire night firefighting the dissidence and disgruntled

The AICC general secretary personally meets the leaders who were denied tickets and pacifies all of them

November 10, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Hyderabad

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal met over 20 leaders who were denied tickets and pacified them. Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor were among them.

As the Congress grappled with dissidence and disgruntlement coming to the fore after the announcement of tickets and rumours of senior leaders leaving the party, there was a silent operation behind the screen by AICC general secretary (organization) K.C. Venugopal who diffused a potential flare up engaging the leaders till the wee hours of Friday.

Mr. Venugopal personally met with all the leaders who were either annoyed for not being favoured for a ticket or for their followers. Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy, who was furious after Neelam Madhu refused a ticket for Patancheru constituency despite his name figuring in the initial list, was explained the reasons for the change. He is said to have softened after his meeting with Mr. Venugopal.

Similarly, former minister G. Chinna Reddy, who was initially named for the Wanaparthy seat only to be denied later, also met him seeking an explanation for the humiliation. Mr. Venugopal had to do some pep talk on the ground reality that was taken into account for the change.

Former Union minister Balaram Naik was assured of Parliament ticket as the equations at the local level had to leave out a senior like him. Another prominent face of the party Bellaiah Naik was assured of a good political future in the party though ticket was denied to him.

Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor were appreciated for their hard work and informed about the fruits they would enjoy for their commitment in the future. Others who met Mr. Venugopal included State chairman OBC Department Nuthi Srikanth, State chairman of SC Department N. Preetham, Gali Anil Kumar, Anjaneya Goud, Challa Narsimha Reddy, Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, Ramulu Naik, Aamer Javed, Naresh Jadav and Vijayi Bai.

