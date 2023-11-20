HamberMenu
KBR National Park in Hyderabad is home to 565 peafowl, shows bird census

November 20, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The KBR National Park in Hyderabad is home to a total of 565 peafowl, a bird census by the Forest department shows. Teams covered the 390-acre national park on Sunday, spotting, identifying and counting the peafowl and a diverse array of other bird species. Students from the Forest College and Research Institute, members of Friends of Snakes Society, World Wildlife Fund, Deccan Birders, various non-governmental organisations and a number of KBR walkers helped count the birds. CCF-Charminar Saidulu and District Forest Officer (DFO-Hyderabad) M. Joji also participated in the counting.

