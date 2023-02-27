Kazipet–Balharshah tripling and electrification project on course

February 27, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned a third line along with electrification between Wirur–Makudi for 15.8 km as part of Kazipet–Balharshah tripling and electrification project. The section between Kazipet–Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the Grand Trunk route connecting northern parts with southern region of the country. With this, a total of 127 km out of 235 km section between Kazipet–Balharshah has third line facility along with electrification.

This section is very crucial for connecting several cement and coal sidings, situated near Manikgarh station. Commissioning of third line of this stretch will ease the congestion for both freight and passenger trains, said an official spokesman on Saturday.

The section between Kazipet–Balharshah on SCR falls in both Telangana and Maharashtra States. This main line falling under the Grand Trunk route has been witnessing continuous growth of both passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation of this section.

To decongest this vital section, initially the tripling works between Raghavapuram – Mandamarri for 33 km have been completed in 2016. To further ease the traffic, tripling and electrification works on the balance stretch of Kazipet – Balharshah section, for 202 km (Telangana-159 km & Maharashtra-43 km) has been sanctioned in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹2,063 crore.

About 59 km between Uppal - Raghavapuram in Telangana and 19.2 km between Wirur–Manikgarh in Maharashtra has already been completed. Now, tripling works for 15.8 km stretch in Maharashtra has been completed giving boost for the socio-economic development of this region, said General Manager Arun Kumar Jain. The remaining works are under execution simultaneously in different sections and are progressing at a fast pace, he added in a press release.