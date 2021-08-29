Kazakhstan’s I-Day observed at consulate

The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence was observed at the country’s consulate here on Sunday. A photo exhibition to mark the International Day against Nuclear Tests which was passed by the UN General Assembly following a resolution by Kazakhstan was also held on the occasion.

Over 40 pictures of the two momentous events in the history of Kazakhstan were displayed at the exhibition. It included the historic decree of the president of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic Nursultan Nazarbayev to close the nuclear test site in Semipalatinsk test site on August 29, 1991. The site witnessed more than 450 nuclear tests and the impact was still being felt decades later.

Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Telagnana and Andhra Pradesh, was present on the occasion. He compiled the entire set of photographs in a book as a mark of respect and admiration for the initiatives taken by Nazarbayev, the father of Kazakhstan.