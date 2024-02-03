GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kavitha’s comments on Sonia, Revanth laughable: Mahesh Goud

February 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana Congress working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that BRS MLC K. Kavitha, whose name has cropped up in the Delhi liquor policy scam, has no moral right or stature to criticise Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who come from a family that sacrificed their lives for the country.

At a press conference on Saturday, he said that Ms. Kavitha damaged Telangana’s name in New Delhi by getting involved in a liquor scam and it was laughable that she had the gumption to criticise the Gandhis. “She comes from a family that has looted Telangana’s resources,” he said.

“The Kaleshwaram episode is throwing new angles of loot and corruption every day and the Congress government will lay bare those involved in front of the public,” he warned, and also condemned the language used against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

“This shows her frustration and low level of political discourse. Indervelli is in the heart of every Telangana person and the Chief Minister launching schemes from there is annoying Ms. Kavitha for no reason,” he said.

Earlier, Ms. Kavitha ridiculed the Congress’ decision to invite Ms. Sonia Gandhi to a programme to launch the guarantees. “In what capacity, will she participate in a government programme?” Ms. Kavitha had asked. She had declared that her party would stage a protest if Ms. Sonia or Ms. Priyanka Gandhi participated in the programme.

He also said that a helicopter was used by the Chief Minister as part of the protocol and Ms. Kavitha criticising it reflects devils quoting verses. “Your family used private jets and helicopters and it’s shameful to criticise the Chief Minister,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.