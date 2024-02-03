Kavitha’s comments on Sonia, Revanth laughable: Mahesh Goud

February 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that BRS MLC K. Kavitha, whose name has cropped up in the Delhi liquor policy scam, has no moral right or stature to criticise Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who come from a family that sacrificed their lives for the country.

At a press conference on Saturday, he said that Ms. Kavitha damaged Telangana’s name in New Delhi by getting involved in a liquor scam and it was laughable that she had the gumption to criticise the Gandhis. “She comes from a family that has looted Telangana’s resources,” he said.

“The Kaleshwaram episode is throwing new angles of loot and corruption every day and the Congress government will lay bare those involved in front of the public,” he warned, and also condemned the language used against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

“This shows her frustration and low level of political discourse. Indervelli is in the heart of every Telangana person and the Chief Minister launching schemes from there is annoying Ms. Kavitha for no reason,” he said.

Earlier, Ms. Kavitha ridiculed the Congress’ decision to invite Ms. Sonia Gandhi to a programme to launch the guarantees. “In what capacity, will she participate in a government programme?” Ms. Kavitha had asked. She had declared that her party would stage a protest if Ms. Sonia or Ms. Priyanka Gandhi participated in the programme.

He also said that a helicopter was used by the Chief Minister as part of the protocol and Ms. Kavitha criticising it reflects devils quoting verses. “Your family used private jets and helicopters and it’s shameful to criticise the Chief Minister,” he said.