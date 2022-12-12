Kavitha’s call to women to show their mite

December 12, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha on Monday gave a call to women to show their mite in the period before elections to Parliament in one and a half years.

The BRS leader who appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation in the probe related to Delhi liquor scam on Sunday addressed an extended general body meeting of a non-political organisation Telangana Jagruthi that she headed.

She warned the BJP government at the Centre that women of Telangana were not known to shed tears but fire sparks. There was no question of their going back in the fight against the BJP. She urged them to march ahead with a new agitation to achieve the goal like they did for separate Telangana. It was for the State on the last occasion but nation from now.

Ms. Kavitha said the Centre was using agencies under its control to target whoever raised their voice against it. The Centre did not spare anyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. There was no need to be scared by anyone. The Centre wasted the time of its critics in this manner. So, she asked women to brace up to perform two or three times of their normal pro-people tasks within this period.

She recalled that Telangana Jagruthi had successfully created awareness among people about discrimination against language and festivals of Telangana during the Statehood movement. People were shy to handle Batukamma. But, the festival was now celebrated happily. It was even included in the syllabus of school education.

A time had again come now for youth to train their thoughts on the welfare of the country. However, people were oblivious to the fact their rights had eroded. The intellectuals, poets and writers had stopped raising their voice against injustice. They were all in despair.

In this context, she appealed to Telangana Jagruthi workers to expand their activities in all States to replicate the Telangana model of saving democracy.