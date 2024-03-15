GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kavitha’s arrest a desperate attempt by BJP to help BRS: Congress

The timing of her arrest was also ‘enacted’ to coincide with the road show of Prime Minister Modi in Malkajigiri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, says TPCC vice president

March 15, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party has described the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha as a desperate attempt by the BJP to lift the sagging morale and image of the BRS in Telangana.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy termed the arrest as a drama just to give some hope to the BRS before the Parliament elections to generate sympathy. But people are well aware of their association and will not be misled.

TPCC vice president G Niranjan said that the timing of her arrest was also ‘enacted’ to coincide with the road show of Prime Minister Modi in Malkajigiri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

“Kavitha was arrested by the BJP government is a drama hatched by BJP and BRS in collusion. ED which has been silent for all these days suddenly woke up and took up a search and arrested Kavitha, just a day before the announcement of the election schedule. This was done with an intention to create sympathy in favour of BRS,” he claimed.

