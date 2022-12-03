Kavitha writes to CBI, seeks copies of complaint, FIR

December 03, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekahr Rao’s daughter Kavitha on Saturday addressed a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation to furnish copies of the complaint lodged against her by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the consequent First Information Report issued by the agency as part of probe into her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam.

The letter was addressed to Alok Kumar Shahi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI at New Delhi.

It said the requested documents could be provided at the earliest to enable her to acquaint herself with the contents and give appropriate answer within a reasonable period of time. The date of the meeting of CBI officials with her at Hyderabad could be fixed after the receipt of documents, she said.

When the CBI had served her notice on Friday evening through an e-mail to examine her, Ms. Kavitha had offered to face the examination by its officials at her residence in Banjara Hills at 11 a.m. n December 6. But, she had now insisted on giving her the documents as a prerequisite to fixing the date of examination.

On Saturday, Ms. Kavitha was at the Chief Minister’s official residence whole day with her father, senior TRS leaders and family members to discuss the consequences of the notice and the political fallout. A large crowd of TRS workers gathered at her Banjara Hills house before she left to meet Mr. Rao and others.