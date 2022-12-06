Kavitha writes to CBI again, says she’s not available on Dec. 6

December 06, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

MLC says her name does not figure in FIR, complaint

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K. Kavitha has addressed one more letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Delhi liquor case stating that she would not be available for examination as proposed by the agency on December 6 due her pre-occupation.

In a letter sent by email on Monday, she said she had received email informing that the copy of FIR as well as complaint pertaining to the case was available on the agency’s website.

“I have carefully gone through the contents of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint dated July 22, 2022. I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever,” she wrote.

As proposed by the agency for her examination on December 6, she said that she is not available on the day due to her pre-occupation. Ms. Kavitha however said that she would be available at her residence in Hyderabad either on December 11, 12 or 14, 15, whichever date is convenient to the agency. “Same may please be confirmed at the earliest,” she said.

Ms. Kavitha reiterated that she is a law abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation in the case. “I will meet you (agency) on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It’s made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law,” she added.

