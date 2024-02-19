Kavitha urges Govt. to withdraw GO 3 on women quota in jobs

February 19, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has criticised the State government for its decision to implement the horizontal system of reservation without roster points for women in the employment opportunities/recruitment.

Stating the decision would cause immense loss to women with scrapping of the roster point system, she requested AICC bigwigs Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to suggest Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to withdraw GO 3 issued withdrawing the roster point system for women and the physically challenged persons in recruitment.

Ms. Kavitha addressed separate letters to Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Kharge with the request. She mentioned that the roster point system for women for recruitment purpose was introduced in 1996 for implementation of horizontal as well as vertical reservation by issuing GOs 41 and 56. So far, women used to get 33 posts in every 100 and in addition they used to get more posts. Now, they would not be assured of even getting 33 in every 100, she noted.