Kavitha to take BRS to other States touching the cultural moorings of those States

December 13, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, K. Kavitha, who made Bathukamma celebrations a cultural representation of the Telangana Movement, is likely to connect the cultural aspects of other States with the newly launched Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) as the party is all set to make its national launch in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Ms. Kavitha through her Telangana Jagruthi took the festival to the nook and corner of the State as a representation of the movement. ‘Bharath Jagruthi’, which is already registered with her, will now play a similar role in other States where the BRS plans to expand. “Every State has a festival that has moorings in their culture like Chhath festival in Bihar. I want to connect those aspects to strengthen the BRS if the Chief Minister orders me,” she said in an informal chat with the reporters here.

Reacting to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay making some unsavoury comments against her related to the Bathukamma festival, she said it reflects his party’s culture and her culture doesn’t allow her to react to such demeaning comments. She said today Bathukamma is on Burj Khalifa and the achievements are a result of her 12 years of hard work. “These people feared to play Bathukamma when Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy was alive,” she claimed.

Being a party president Mr. Sanjay should be careful while making such cheap comments, she said and added that the BJP has this habit of demeaning women and they used the same strategy in West Bengal with Mamata Banerjee and people have given their response there.

Ms. Kavitha said the BJP was definitely rattled by the formation of the BRS and the Chief Minister’s decision to take on the ‘inefficient governance’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a myth that BJP is strong and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao will demolish that myth through the BRS. She said the media too was falsely glorifying the BJP and its undemocratic practices instead of exposing them.

She also took a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman for her ‘Weak Hindi’ comments and said it was an insult to Telangana while also blaming her for the Turmeric Board not coming to Telangana.