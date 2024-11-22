Kavitha to submit a report to BC Dedicated Commission

Telangana Jagruthi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, has decided to submit a detailed report on the caste survey and the need for enhanced reservations for BCs in local body elections to Chairman of the BC Dedicated Commission Busani Venkateswara Rao.

MLC Kavitha convened a meeting with Telangana Jagruthi leaders and key activists at her residence on Friday (November 22) on the issue. Speaking at the meeting, Ms Kavitha emphasized that weaker sections of society, particularly BCs, continue to face inadequate representation in education and employment and underscored the need to strengthen political representation for BCs.

She called on the Congress-led state government to conduct a systematic caste survey and increase reservations in local bodies to prove its sincerity in addressing the concerns of BC communities.