Kavitha to protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10

March 02, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Jagruthi, a social organisation led by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Centre introduce women’s reservation bill.

The protest will have the presence of women’s organisations, representation from all the 29 States, and political parties who believe in women’s rights and empowerment, said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC at a press conference here.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking about “Nari Shakti” from Red Fort but doing nothing for women’s empowerment. Given the majority that the BJP enjoyed in Parliament, and if it could push and pass the three black farm laws, it could certainly push for and pass women’s reservation bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reminding the BJP of its manifesto promise for the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BRS leader demanded that the BJP fulfill its poll promise of the 2014 and 2019 elections. “BJP must now act upon it. Table women’s reservation bill in this parliament session or the next one,” she said.

Ms. Kavitha felt that the women’s reservation bill would be a step towards building a more inclusive space. Further, she said, ‘People always believe that if you target a woman personally she will cow down. We are brave, much more than men. They try to test us and they fail and they unfortunately never learn the lessons.’

Lashing out at the BJP, she said whenever BJP was reminded of its failures, institutions were activated against that voice. ‘But why are the BJP government and institutions silent on Adani issue despite several reports? Were LPG rates increased to divert attention from Adani issue? Curbing information flow, freedom, and freedom of expression is the sad reality of India under the BJP today,’ she said.

The former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on selection of the Election Commissioner and said finally, the Election Commission had been freed from the clutches of the BJP and Mr Narendra Modi.

Responding to comments made by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, she said leaders like him idolised bulldozer raj, and double-engine sarkar that was actually a failed engine. “No one, and certainly not I, takes him seriously,” she said.