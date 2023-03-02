ADVERTISEMENT

Kavitha to protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10

March 02, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

She will lead Telangana Jagruthi that is protesting, demanding introduction of women’s reservation bill

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Kalvakuntla Kavitha releasing the poster for the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 10l.  | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Telangana Jagruthi, a social organisation led by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Centre introduce women’s reservation bill.

The protest will have the presence of women’s organisations, representation from all the 29 States, and political parties who believe in women’s rights and empowerment, said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC at a press conference here.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking about “Nari Shakti” from Red Fort but doing nothing for women’s empowerment. Given the majority that the BJP enjoyed in Parliament, and if it could push and pass the three black farm laws, it could certainly push for and pass women’s reservation bill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While reminding the BJP of its manifesto promise for the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BRS leader demanded that the BJP fulfill its poll promise of the 2014 and 2019 elections. “BJP must now act upon it. Table women’s reservation bill in this parliament session or the next one,” she said.

Ms. Kavitha felt that the women’s reservation bill would be a step towards building a more inclusive space. Further, she said, ‘People always believe that if you target a woman personally she will cow down. We are brave, much more than men. They try to test us and they fail and they unfortunately never learn the lessons.’

Lashing out at the BJP, she said whenever BJP was reminded of its failures, institutions were activated against that voice. ‘But why are the BJP government and institutions silent on Adani issue despite several reports? Were LPG rates increased to divert attention from Adani issue? Curbing information flow, freedom, and freedom of expression is the sad reality of India under the BJP today,’ she said.

The former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on selection of the Election Commissioner and said finally, the Election Commission had been freed from the clutches of the BJP and Mr Narendra Modi.

Responding to comments made by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, she said leaders like him idolised bulldozer raj, and double-engine sarkar that was actually a failed engine. “No one, and certainly not I, takes him seriously,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US